'I want to start a family – how should I invest my £233,000 Isa?'

Reader Portfolio George 29 Description Isa, Sipp and Lisa invested in funds, and direct equity and bond holdings; cash; residential property Objectives Start a family in 5-10 years, buy a larger home, cover children's university costs and help them buy homes, retire by 60 on income of £40,000 a year Portfolio type Investing for goals

George is 29, has worked in the NHS for four years and earns £36,000 a year. His home is worth about £290,000 and has a mortgage of £87,000 and a Help to Buy loan of £40,000. He also owes more than £30,000 in student debt, on which he pays 7.1 per cent interest.

George first featured in the Portfolio Clinic in October 2017 (‘Setting the right strategy for buying a home’, IC, 20 October 2017). “My portfolio and life have moved on significantly since then,” he says. “My partner and I aim to settle down and start a family, but not for at least five years and more likely 10. So I'd like to grow my wealth over the medium and long term – five and 10 years – to enable us to buy a larger family home and fund university education for possible future children. I’d also like to be able to help our children get onto the property ladder.

“Ideally, I’d like to retire before age 60 and receive pension income of around £40,000 a year in today’s money, as I would still be relatively young and hopefully still enjoying good health.

“I currently contribute approximately £4,000 a year to my workplace pension. I would like to continue working for the NHS, in which case I should have a decent index-linked pension.

“My parents have been investing for more than 20 years, and have put together an individual savings account (Isa), lifetime Isa (Lisa) and self-invested personal pension (Sipp) for me. The money in these comes mostly from inheritances and growth. But my father also puts £12,000 into my Sipp and £4,000 into my Lisa each year out of his excess income, and should continue to do this for some years to come.

“During the past couple of years I have become far more interested in investing so have taken over responsibility for investment decisions and planning for my medium and long-term financial future.

“I think that I need to change the asset allocation of my Isa. I would say that I have a medium to high risk attitude, but as a novice investor I’m not sure how large a decline in the value of my investments I could accept in any one year, although think I could cope with 20 per cent. So I will avoid investing in direct shareholdings to minimise risk and because I’m too inexperienced to select potential winners.

Rather, I will invest in funds via a buy-and-hold strategy, although recently sold CT European Select (GB00B8BC5H23) out of my Isa and Sipp as I didn’t think it had performed well in recent years. I reinvested the proceeds in BlackRock Continental European (GB00B4VY9893).

“Within my Sipp, I invest £500 in Fidelity Index World (GB00BJS8SJ34), £125 in each of FSSA Asia Focus (GB00BWNGXJ86) and JPM Emerging Markets (GB0030881774), and £250 across the other funds (£1,000 in total) every month. I invest equal amounts in each of the funds in my Lisa each month (£333.33 in total).

“I also have cash savings of around £5,000 in case I need to make emergency repairs to my house or car.

“My partner works for her family business and earns approximately £12,500 a year. She doesn’t contribute to a pension because she believes that the business is her pension – even though she will have to share it with two siblings.”

George's Isa Holding Value (£) % of the Isa Fundsmith Equity (GB00B41YBW71) 53,000 22.76 Legal & General US Index (GB00BG0QPL51) 51,500 22.11 Baillie Gifford Pacific (GB0006063233) 25,500 10.95 Mobius Investment Trust (MMIT) 35,200 15.11 IFSL Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth (GB00B8F8YX59) 23,000 9.88 Rathbone Global Opportunities (GB00B7FQLN12) 18,900 8.12 BlackRock Continental European (GB00B4VY9893) 8,600 3.69 Glencore (GLEN) 7,400 3.18 Paragon Banking 6% NTS 28/8/24 (PAG3) 5,000 2.15 Fidelity Index World (GB00BJS8SJ34) 4,800 2.06 Total 232,900

George's Sipp Holding Value (£) % of the Sipp Rathbone Global Opportunities (GB00B7FQLN12) 12,600 21.5 abrdn Global Smaller Companies (GB00B777SP34) 12,200 20.82 IFSL Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth (GB00B8F8YX59) 9,300 15.87 FSSA Asia Focus (GB00BWNGXJ86) 8,300 14.16 Fidelity Index World (GB00BJS8SJ34) 6,600 11.26 JPM Emerging Markets (GB0030881774) 4,600 7.85 BlackRock Continental European (GB00B4VY9893) 2,500 4.27 Legal & General US Index (GB00BG0QPL51) 2,500 4.27 Total 58,600

Alex Brandreth​, chief investment officer at Luna Investment Management, says:

Considering your age and time horizon of five to 10 years, I agree that your risk tolerance rating should be medium to high. This also seems like a suitable risk tolerance level based on your willingness to take risk and accept a 20 per cent fall in the value of your investments in any particular year. As we have seen over the years, investment is not without risk and drawdowns in stock markets have been common.

However, there is a mismatch between the risk profile you say you have and your portfolio's construction. I would classify your largest portfolios – the Isa and Sipp – as very high risk because they are concentrated and primarily invested in equities, with only a small allocation to fixed income via Paragon Banking 6% NTS 28/8/24 (PAG3).

Some of the holdings are also relatively high risk because they invest in smaller companies, for example Mobius Investment Trust (MMIT), IFSL Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth (GB00B8F8YX59) and Abrdn Global Smaller Companies (GB00B777SP34). These are not bad funds, but are higher risk because they invest in smaller companies. When investing in microcaps, we prefer closed-ended funds and investment trusts because these types of companies are less liquid.

Another concern is your Isa's concentration risk. Fundsmith Equity (GB00B41YBW71) run by Terry Smith has been a fantastic performer over recent years, but having an allocation of over 22 per cent to it seems excessive. We try to ensure that no one holding accounts for more than 10 per cent of a portfolio's value so it doesn’t dominate overall returns.

Legal & General US Index (GB00BG0QPL51) accounts for a similar proportion of your Isa. But while the US stock market, which is tech and growth-orientated, has benefited from a low interest rate environment in the potentially higher inflation and interest rate environment ahead this style may face headwinds. A 22 per cent allocation to the US would have benefited historically, but perhaps greater diversification is needed now. One stock market that at the time of writing appears cheap and has done for a number of years is the UK, but your portfolio is more globally focused and has very little in this market.

Also, if you wish only to hold funds, review your holding in Glencore (GLEN) and look for a suitable replacement.

Rathbone Global Opportunities (GB00B7FQLN12) and Abrdn Global Smaller Companies, meanwhile, each account for about a fifth of your Sipp's total value, which is, again, too high. These funds are more US and growth-orientated, areas which have performed well over the years but faced headwinds during the past 18 months due to higher inflation and interest rates increasing.

Brian Byrnes, head of personal finance at Moneybox, says:

A good starting point for any financial or investment plan is to look at your short, medium and long-term objectives. Looking at the short term, you have not set aside enough cash for emergencies. You should have three to six months' worth of your salary in cash to cover any unforeseen events. You appear to have just over two months' worth of salary set aside for emergencies so consider upping this. Interest rates have risen so you can get a return on this money – even in an account that is instantly accessible – something very important with an emergency fund.

Your medium-term and long-term objectives are relatively clear. You want a comfortable retirement from about age 60, and along the way move to a larger home and start a family. However, the majority of your contributions are going into pots that will not be accessible for those medium-term objectives. You’re paying into an NHS pension, and your father is paying into a Sipp and Lisa on our behalf. These are tax-efficient savings vehicles for retirement but, because you’ve already purchased a home, the Lisa is not accessible [without a penalty] until you’re 60 and the pensions until you are at least 57.

Putting all your contributions towards your retirement is not likely to be prudent. So consider diverting some of these funds from your long-term objectives towards your medium-term goals of starting a family and purchasing a larger home.

Your Isa seems to have a healthy level of geographical diversification and, as you mostly invest in funds rather than individual stocks, should be diversified across a wide variety of sectors.

But the diversification by asset is potentially an issue. I’m glad that you’ve considered your risk appetite, as many investors don't adequately consider this until it's too late, and they realise that they've taken on more risk than they are comfortable with. However, you’re invested almost exclusively in equities. And you note that your risk appetite has yet to be truly tested, but believe that you could tolerate a drop of around 20 per cent in the value of your portfolio in any given year. Pure equity portfolios have dropped by more than this with a reasonable degree of regularity in the past and often over a shorter period of time, most recently following the Covid crisis in 2020. But what was most noteworthy about this stock market fall was the speed of the recovery. Many markets had recovered within three to six months, whereas a more normal timeframe for a recovery from such a drop would be two to three years. Such a drop at the wrong time for you would inhibit your medium-term objectives.

So consider adding diversified asset classes including gilts – which you could access via iShares UK Gilts All Stocks Index Fund (GB00BPFJDD09) – corporate bonds, property funds or even gold to cushion your portfolio. This will become even more important as your time horizon contracts and your medium-term goals become short-term goals.