This life sciences company is a classic value play

Portfolio valuation rises 35 per cent to £41.8mn (178p)

EMV Capital profitable on increased revenue of £1.2mn

£23.5mn capital under advisory

Annual results from NetScientific (NSCI:61p) not only reveal solid operational progress, but a portfolio valuation almost three times higher than the Aim-traded investment company’s market capitalisation. Netscientific invests in early-stage life sciences and technology companies and earns fees from syndicating investments through its corporate finance boutique, EMV Capital.

Reported net asset value (NAV) increased by more than a third to £25.2mn (108p) in 2022, but this only tells part of the story as the accounting valuations used are conservative. The directors’ portfolio valuation, which uses the fair valuations of the portfolio of 24 investee companies, increased by more than £10mn to £41.8mn (178p).