Dividends, buybacks and an unwarranted discount

This cash-rich investment company has delivered record NAV but trades a third below book value
June 13, 2023
  • Net asset value (NAV) up 13.8 per cent to record £189.5mn (526p)
  • Equity portfolio valuation up 19 per cent
  • Post-period-end £51.5mn disposal of stake in Kentro
  • Pro-forma net cash of £55.2mn (153p)
  • £13mn (36p) cash return planned
  • Annual dividend per share set to double to 5.56p

Aim-traded insurance sector investment company BP Marsh & Partners (BPM:354p) has reported record NAV and has significantly bolstered its cash position post the year-end, too. The recently announced disposal of the group’s largest investment, an 18.7 per cent stake in Kentro, an independent speciality managing general agent (MGA), will realise £51.5mn in cash, or 3.4 times the group’s total capital invested.

The ability of BP Marsh’s shrewd investment team to back the right management of early-stage investee companies has provided some eye-catching gains over the years, hence why NAV per share has more than trebled to 526p since I first suggested buying the shares, at 88p ('Hyper value small-cap buy', 22 Jan 2012). For good measure, the board has paid out total dividends of 34.95p per share, too, rewarding shareholders with a 342 per cent total return, or 14 per cent annualised growth.

