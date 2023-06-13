Dividends, buybacks and an unwarranted discount

Net asset value (NAV) up 13.8 per cent to record £189.5mn (526p)

Equity portfolio valuation up 19 per cent

Post-period-end £51.5mn disposal of stake in Kentro

Pro-forma net cash of £55.2mn (153p)

£13mn (36p) cash return planned

Annual dividend per share set to double to 5.56p

Aim-traded insurance sector investment company BP Marsh & Partners (BPM:354p) has reported record NAV and has significantly bolstered its cash position post the year-end, too. The recently announced disposal of the group’s largest investment, an 18.7 per cent stake in Kentro, an independent speciality managing general agent (MGA), will realise £51.5mn in cash, or 3.4 times the group’s total capital invested.

The ability of BP Marsh’s shrewd investment team to back the right management of early-stage investee companies has provided some eye-catching gains over the years, hence why NAV per share has more than trebled to 526p since I first suggested buying the shares, at 88p ('Hyper value small-cap buy', 22 Jan 2012). For good measure, the board has paid out total dividends of 34.95p per share, too, rewarding shareholders with a 342 per cent total return, or 14 per cent annualised growth.