An Aim company set for bumper profit growth

A$5.2mn Australian defence contract award for new GenS software

A$1.2mn upgrade on existing Australian contract award

Smaller high-margin perpetual software licence wins

Pennant International (PEN:37p), an Aim-traded training supplier, has landed a raft of contracts. The largest award is a A$5.2mn (£2.7mn) contract on an Australian defence programme to supply software solutions and technical services over five years. It’s notable as it represents the first sale of Pennant's new GenS Integrated Product Support software, the successor product to OmegaPS – a Windows application deployable on laptops or tablets which enables the seamless management of equipment data across complex programmes. GenS will be fully launched to market in early 2024. Pennant has also landed a A$1.2mn upgrade on an existing Australian contract to provide specialist facilities and services over the next five years.

Although the £0.25mn perpetual software licence to a European defence department is far smaller, it is highly profitable. That’s because Pennant earns a gross margin in the range of 85 to 90 per cent, and the client typically pays a maintenance fee over later years.