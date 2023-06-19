'My son is moving to Germany – can he save into a pension and Isa?'

My son has recently graduated and is about to start his first salaried employment outside the UK. He will be paying tax in a European Union (EU) country, but is unsure what he needs to do regarding repayments of his student loan. He assumes that he will be liable to start repayments.

"My son is also keen to start contributing to a pension but wondered if he should do this in the EU state where he now lives – Germany – and what the implications of this will be in later life. Can he also start a UK pension plan and continue making payments into his individual savings account (Isa)? EM