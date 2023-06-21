/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

Estate planning for LGBTQ+ couples

It is particularly important to write wills and try to mitigate IHT if you are part of an unmarried couple
Estate planning for LGBTQ+ couples
June 21, 2023
  • If you have not made a will, when you die your assets are distributed according to the rules of intestacy, which may not reflect your wishes
  • Couples also need to plan to mitigate IHT because assets only pass tax-free to spouses and civil partners

Estate planning is important for all couples, and the legal and tax rules are the same whether you are LGBTQ+ or heterosexual. However, in 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 72.5 per cent of those aged over 16 who identified as lesbian, gay or bisexual had never been married or in a civil partnership but, by contrast, in 2021, only 37.9 per cent of the population over 16 as a whole had never been married or in a civil partnership. And being married or in a civil partnership is a key differentiator when it comes to estate planning.

“With such a smaller proportion of lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals being married or civil partnered, it's important to understand the differences in respect of cohabiting compared with being married or civil partnered,” says Robert Barwise-Carr, tax director at Mazars.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data