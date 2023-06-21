Estate planning for LGBTQ+ couples

If you have not made a will, when you die your assets are distributed according to the rules of intestacy, which may not reflect your wishes

Couples also need to plan to mitigate IHT because assets only pass tax-free to spouses and civil partners

Estate planning is important for all couples, and the legal and tax rules are the same whether you are LGBTQ+ or heterosexual. However, in 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 72.5 per cent of those aged over 16 who identified as lesbian, gay or bisexual had never been married or in a civil partnership but, by contrast, in 2021, only 37.9 per cent of the population over 16 as a whole had never been married or in a civil partnership. And being married or in a civil partnership is a key differentiator when it comes to estate planning.

“With such a smaller proportion of lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals being married or civil partnered, it's important to understand the differences in respect of cohabiting compared with being married or civil partnered,” says Robert Barwise-Carr, tax director at Mazars.