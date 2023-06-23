'How can we cut our £500k inheritance tax bill?'

These investors generate more income than they spend

Hakim is 68 and Noura is 65. The couple are income-rich with multiple sources, and have significant cash savings. However, they face a huge inheritance tax bill and are looking for ways to cut this down early into their retirement.