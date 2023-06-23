/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

'How can we cut our £500k inheritance tax bill?'

These investors do not spend all their income and have a large property portfolio
'How can we cut our £500k inheritance tax bill?'
June 23, 2023
By Leonora Walters and Peter Doherty
  • These investors generate more income than they spend
  • They want to mitigate their IHT liability
  • They would like to know of their investments are well diversified by geography and sector
Reader Portfolio
Hakim and Noura 68 and 65
Description
Objectives
Portfolio type
Inheritance planning

Hakim is 68 and Noura is 65. The couple are income-rich with multiple sources, and have significant cash savings. However, they face a huge inheritance tax bill and are looking for ways to cut this down early into their retirement.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data