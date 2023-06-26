This value investment fund offers eye-catching returns

Rockwood Strategic’s (RKW: 2,050p) value-orientated approach to stock selection, targeting companies trading below intrinsic value and offering potential catalysts to unlock the share price discount, has produced another year of eye-catching returns.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2023, the closed small-cap fund produced a net asset value (NAV) total return (TR) of 21.4 per cent and total shareholder return of 28.2 per cent. By comparison, the FTSE Small-Cap (ex-investment trusts) TR index lost 15.7 per cent of its value. Rockwood’s three-year NAV TR of 116.9 per cent compares favourably with the 49.6 per cent gain on its benchmark index, too.

The fund’s differentiated, stock-specific approach highlights that positive investment returns are possible despite negative macroeconomic and market conditions or wider geopolitical developments. Furthermore, the lower valuation of UK equities relative to global equities and compared with historical levels is leading to an increasing number of takeover approaches for UK-listed companies by private equity funds that have record amounts of capital to deploy.