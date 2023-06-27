How to mitigate tax when selling your business

Inflation and potential changes to tax regimes are prompting more business owners to consider selling

When doing this, there are multiple ways to reduce your tax liability, but you need to plan ahead

Consider your financial goals when reinvesting the proceeds

The economic and political climate is making business owners nervous, and many are looking to sell. A survey conducted by Evelyn Partners of 504 business owners with a turnover of over £5mn found that 65 per cent of the respondents are currently pursuing an exit strategy, and 40 per cent intend to exit within a year. Reasons cited for selling included concerns about a potential Labour government and subsequent changes to the tax regime, difficulty in accessing long-term capital and the impact of inflation.

Laura Hayward, tax partner at Evelyn Partners, says that if there is a change in government “it's only right to assume that tax policy will be reviewed and that might lead to tax changes”. While tax changes should not be the only consideration with such a crucial financial decision, after the hardships brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, this further round of difficulties is prompting many to consider an exit.