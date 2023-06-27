This trust's 37.5% discount has gone too far

NAV per share edges up to record high of 216.8p

Dividend per share of 4p

Underlying pre-tax profit of £4.5mn

£31.2mn (54p) cash and treasury deposits

Balance of portfolio in price for less than half carrying value

Investors are taking an incredibly conservative approach with their valuation of Alpha Real Trust (ARTL:135.5p), a company that invests in high-yielding property and asset-backed debt and equity investments.

Alpha delivered a record NAV per share of 216.8p in the 2022/23 financial year and its holdings of cash and short-dated UK Treasury bonds account for £31.2mn (54p) of its book value of £125mn. Strip out the cash backing from Alpha’s £78mn market capitalisation and other assets worth £94mn are in the price for half their carrying value.