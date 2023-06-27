/
This trust's 37.5% discount has gone too far

High-yielding property investor is on a huge discount even though cash accounts for 25 per cent of the portfolio
June 27, 2023
  • NAV per share edges up to record high of 216.8p
  • Dividend per share of 4p
  • Underlying pre-tax profit of £4.5mn
  • £31.2mn (54p) cash and treasury deposits
  • Balance of portfolio in price for less than half carrying value

Investors are taking an incredibly conservative approach with their valuation of Alpha Real Trust (ARTL:135.5p), a company that invests in high-yielding property and asset-backed debt and equity investments.

Alpha delivered a record NAV per share of 216.8p in the 2022/23 financial year and its holdings of cash and short-dated UK Treasury bonds account for £31.2mn (54p) of its book value of £125mn. Strip out the cash backing from Alpha’s £78mn market capitalisation and other assets worth £94mn are in the price for half their carrying value.

