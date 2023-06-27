This trust's 37.5% discount has gone too far

- NAV per share edges up to record high of 216.8p
- Dividend per share of 4p
- Underlying pre-tax profit of £4.5mn
- £31.2mn (54p) cash and treasury deposits
- Balance of portfolio in price for less than half carrying value
Investors are taking an incredibly conservative approach with their valuation of Alpha Real Trust (ARTL:135.5p), a company that invests in high-yielding property and asset-backed debt and equity investments.
Alpha delivered a record NAV per share of 216.8p in the 2022/23 financial year and its holdings of cash and short-dated UK Treasury bonds account for £31.2mn (54p) of its book value of £125mn. Strip out the cash backing from Alpha’s £78mn market capitalisation and other assets worth £94mn are in the price for half their carrying value.