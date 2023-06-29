An insurer that will thrive in tough economic times

The specialist reinsurance sector is as cyclical a business as it gets, with an uncannily inverted correlation to the business cycle. These companies can endure years of anaemic earnings growth when the economy is otherwise doing well, followed by some years of plenty as credit conditions tighten and the risks associated with catastrophic events become that much more costly to insure against. Fundamentally, this is a pricing, and not a volume approach, to insurance underwriting – while general insurers can get away with low-margin underwriting if the number of consumer policies runs through at a high rate, specialists such as Beazley (BEZ) can face big losses on a ‘black swan’ (in this case an unforeseen event, rather than a pub) on policies that do not yield very much in terms of profit. It is a tricky balance to strike.
- Hardening premium rates
- Specialist business lines seeing double-digit growth
- Will have excess capital to disburse
- Inherently cyclical
- Disasters can't be predicted
However, if investors accept the premise that specialists are entering a period of excellent pricing power, the qualities of companies such as Beazley begin to make themselves clear: excellent capital generation due to higher premium rates; interest rates lifting the balance sheet by returning more on invested capital; new business lines outperforming the market. Despite this promising backdrop, Beazley’s shares have underperformed both the FTSE 100 index and the insurance sector index, and could therefore offer decent value at current levels.