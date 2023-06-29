An insurer that will thrive in tough economic times

The specialist reinsurance sector is as cyclical a business as it gets, with an uncannily inverted correlation to the business cycle. These companies can endure years of anaemic earnings growth when the economy is otherwise doing well, followed by some years of plenty as credit conditions tighten and the risks associated with catastrophic events become that much more costly to insure against. Fundamentally, this is a pricing, and not a volume approach, to insurance underwriting – while general insurers can get away with low-margin underwriting if the number of consumer policies runs through at a high rate, specialists such as Beazley (BEZ) can face big losses on a ‘black swan’ (in this case an unforeseen event, rather than a pub) on policies that do not yield very much in terms of profit. It is a tricky balance to strike.