'How should I invest my £4.4mn portfolio to avoid IHT?'

Reader Portfolio Ben 75 Description Property, Isas, pensions, offshore bonds, shares, bonds and national savings certificates Objectives Continue to fund lifestyle via portfolio income, and cut back on substantial IHT liabilities Portfolio type Inheritance planning

Ben is a 75-year-old retired chartered account with two independent children and three grandchildren. He and his 74-year-old wife live in a mortgage-free house worth £1.2mn, and enjoy an income of nearly £90,000 alongside their substantial assets (see table below).