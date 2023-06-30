/
'How should I invest my £4.4mn portfolio to avoid IHT?'

Portfolio Clinic: A reader dislikes the 'iniquitous' tax and wants to minimise his liability
June 30, 2023
  • A reader and his wife have built up substantial wealth, but are all too aware of the IHT considerations
  • They dislike the idea of buying Aim stocks to avoid IHT, but are open to other options
  • They rely on portfolio income to fund their lifestyle
Reader Portfolio
Ben 75
Description

Property, Isas, pensions, offshore bonds, shares, bonds and national savings certificates

Objectives

Continue to fund lifestyle via portfolio income, and cut back on substantial IHT liabilities

Portfolio type
Inheritance planning

Ben is a 75-year-old retired chartered account with two independent children and three grandchildren. He and his 74-year-old wife live in a mortgage-free house worth £1.2mn, and enjoy an income of nearly £90,000 alongside their substantial assets (see table below).

