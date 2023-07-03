/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

Six stocks for contrarian investors

Once again, our deep-value screen has come unstuck
Six stocks for contrarian investors
July 3, 2023

Is a deep-value-based approach to investing the same as being a contrarian? It’s a question I’ve struggled with over the past few days. The criteria on which this week’s screen is built are based loosely on the methods employed by David Dreman, a Canadian former fund manager famed for his insights into behavioural finance.

The author of no fewer than four books on contrarian investing, his career is synonymous with the insight (and financial rewards) that can accrue from adopting an anti-herd mindset.

Like several other famed investors, including Benjamin Graham and Joel Greenblatt, Dreman’s philosophy starts from the observation that stock markets are often deeply irrational, and regularly produce disconnects between market prices and real value. His approach to these disconnects, which for a decade we have sought to codify in stock screen form, is nevertheless conventional, and rests on a handful of classic metrics beloved of deep-value investors.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data