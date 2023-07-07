How to prepare your finances for marriage

It's important to protect your wealth both jointly and individually

You might want to ring fence some assets – especially if you have children from a previous marriage

Take advantage of tax planning opportunities

While not the most romantic feature of marriage, money matters are one of the most important. In 10 years’ time, whether uncle John was happy to be sat next to aunt Hilda at your wedding will have no bearing on your life whatsoever, but how you have managed your assets and saved for the future will matter very much. So if you have recently taken the plunge or are about to, make sure that your financial arrangements match your wishes and that you make the most of the tax advantages of being married or in a civil partnership.