A knock-out bid that's worth accepting

Shares in a top-performing fund management group surge in value after it receives a bumper cash bid
July 17, 2023
  • Recommended 1,105p-a-share cash offer values equity at £469.8mn
  • 63 per cent share price premium to previous closing price
  • Implied value of 15.9 times 2022 cash profit to enterprise valuation and 21.4 times adjusted net income
  • Offer equates to 5.9 per cent of assets under management

Shares in Gresham House (GHE:1,060p) surged in value after the fund management group agreed terms of a final recommended cash offer from Searchlight, a private investment firm with $11.6bn assets under management.

It looks a knock-out bid, valuing the group at 15.9 times last year’s cash profit to enterprise valuation, 21.4 times adjusted net income and price/earnings (PE) ratio of 20. Based on forecasts from broking house Canaccord Genuity, the forward PE multiple is around 18.7 after factoring in 14 per cent pre-tax profit growth and the new higher rate of UK corporation tax.

