A knock-out bid that's worth accepting

Recommended 1,105p-a-share cash offer values equity at £469.8mn

63 per cent share price premium to previous closing price

Implied value of 15.9 times 2022 cash profit to enterprise valuation and 21.4 times adjusted net income

Offer equates to 5.9 per cent of assets under management

Shares in Gresham House (GHE:1,060p) surged in value after the fund management group agreed terms of a final recommended cash offer from Searchlight, a private investment firm with $11.6bn assets under management.

It looks a knock-out bid, valuing the group at 15.9 times last year’s cash profit to enterprise valuation, 21.4 times adjusted net income and price/earnings (PE) ratio of 20. Based on forecasts from broking house Canaccord Genuity, the forward PE multiple is around 18.7 after factoring in 14 per cent pre-tax profit growth and the new higher rate of UK corporation tax.