A knock-out bid that's worth accepting

- Recommended 1,105p-a-share cash offer values equity at £469.8mn
- 63 per cent share price premium to previous closing price
- Implied value of 15.9 times 2022 cash profit to enterprise valuation and 21.4 times adjusted net income
- Offer equates to 5.9 per cent of assets under management
Shares in Gresham House (GHE:1,060p) surged in value after the fund management group agreed terms of a final recommended cash offer from Searchlight, a private investment firm with $11.6bn assets under management.
It looks a knock-out bid, valuing the group at 15.9 times last year’s cash profit to enterprise valuation, 21.4 times adjusted net income and price/earnings (PE) ratio of 20. Based on forecasts from broking house Canaccord Genuity, the forward PE multiple is around 18.7 after factoring in 14 per cent pre-tax profit growth and the new higher rate of UK corporation tax.