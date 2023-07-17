A lithium stock with a potential sevenfold return

Upgraded resource estimate on flagship Laguna Verde project

JORC resource estimate on Francisco Basin due shortly and Scoping Study to follow

CleanTech Lithium (CTL:40p), an lithium company in Chile, has announced positive newsflow on its key projects.

Following a successful drill programme, the JORC-standard resource estimate at its flagship project, Laguna Verde, has been upgraded by 17 per cent to 1.8mn tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at an average grade of 200mg/L lithium. It includes a 39 per cent upgrade to 1.1mn tonnes classified in the all-important JORC Measured and Indicated categories. This bodes well for the pre-feasibility and definitive feasibility studies (PFS and DFS) when mining reserves are calculated, thus further de-risking the project after this year’s extensive work programme. The project would extract a brine containing lithium from an "immature salt basin".