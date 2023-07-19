How AI trading can help DIY investors

Ultimately, good investing is about accurately anticipating an asset’s future returns. But it is also about anticipating how others will anticipate those same returns.

Take the market for investment-grade bonds. Since the early 1980s, the correct call was to follow the trend and expect rates and yields to keep falling. But to be a successful bond investor, you also had to correctly anticipate that there would be a market for yield-free (or even negative-yielding) fixed-income securities. In the event, there was (until the end of 2021, when there very suddenly wasn’t).

In a market bubble, this plays out as the Greater Fool principle. If there’s always going to be another mark queuing up to buy at a higher price, you can worry less about future returns.