Stocks exposed to emerging markets (ex China) are recovering well

A recent survey conducted by Invesco Asset Management showed that India now ranks above China as a destination for sovereign wealth fund (SWF) investments into emerging market debt.

As interest rates have steadily ratcheted up over the past 18 months, fixed income and private debt markets have become an increasingly popular investment option for SWFs. And India is now perceived as perhaps the most attractive destination for sovereign capital among the emerging market economies due to its political stability and favourable demographics.

The Invesco study also noted that the Indian economy, in common with those of Mexico and Brazil, is benefiting from increased foreign direct investment aimed at domestic and international demand through ‘friend-shoring’ and ‘near-shoring’ measures. However, the global realignment of supply chains is also an unfavourable development where the investment case for China’s economy is concerned. Add to that the demographic challenges brought about by the country’s one-child policy enforced between 1980 and 2016, among other factors, and there appears to be a general reappraisal under way over the viability of China as a long-term investment option.

On a more general level, it's perhaps telling that the difference in borrowing costs between emerging and developed markets has fallen to its lowest level since 2007. Some might find the comparison date slightly unsettling given that it marked the pre-financial crisis economic peak, and we are now seeing a growing number of defaults in the US junk bond market again. But the narrowing spread speaks as much to the general improvement in sentiment towards emerging markets, given the US federal funds rate may now be approaching its apex in the current interest rate cycle.

It’s worth remembering that when general economic conditions do deteriorate, investors may seek to sell emerging market assets, and the resulting increase in spreads raises the cost of new funding.

The impact of US interest rates and the relative value of the dollar on economic performance in developing economies has been well documented, but it’s also worth examining whether these correlations are weakening. Emerging market economies attracted strong capital inflows in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, leading to greater access to international capital markets. Consequently, external holdings of emerging market debt increased by 70 per cent between 2010 and 2019 to $5.6tn (£4.3bn), although these economies pursued a commensurate increase in foreign exchange reserves.

Naturally, the pandemic posed another serious challenge. Investment funds focused on the asset class experienced substantial redemptions from foreign investors, with resultant large-scale capital outflows and local currency depreciation. Central banks responded by boosting liquidity and minimising the strain in local currency debt markets through large-scale asset purchases.

According to the Financial Stability Board, emerging market governments remain the largest borrowers from non-resident investors, but the expansion of local currency bond markets since the sector's financial crises of the 1990s has reduced the reliance of governments on foreign currency funding, thereby decreasing the severity of currency mismatches.

Even though it could be argued that the US dollar doesn’t exert the same degree of influence over economies as was the case prior to the global financial crisis, it is still true that emerging market equities typically underperform during periods of prolonged dollar strength. That’s because developing countries' central banks often raise interest rates to defend their currencies, which tends to undermine equities' performance.

When it comes to currency moves, investors will have noticed that there is something of an anomalous dynamic at play more recently. When the US Federal Reserve increases the federal funds rate, it usually leads to a strengthening dollar. Yet, since the greenback hit a 10-year high last September, the ICE US Dollar index – a measure of the currency's strength against a basket of foreign currencies – has fallen by 10 per cent. Arguably, therefore, the standard assumptions over the influence of the dollar are indicative rather than definitive.

The MSCI Emerging Markets index moved up by 4.9 per cent in the first half of 2023, an indication – along with the developments in debt markets – that sentiment towards high-growth markets may be recovering. Unfortunately, that conclusion is at odds with the latest update on Ashmore’s (ASHM) assets under management (AuM). In recent years, profitability has been constrained at the specialist emerging market fund manager because of a sizeable withdrawal of funds. Capital is still heading in the wrong direction, with a $1.8bn net outflow in AuM in the three months to 30 June, largely the result of “top-down asset allocation decisions by institutional clients in the external debt theme”.

The good news is that Ashmore recorded a positive investment performance amounting to $1.1bn. True, it’s conceivable that its chief executive, Mark Coombs, might tend to take a “glass half-full” view of affairs, but he makes the point that emerging market prospects are being boosted by “accelerating GDP growth, falling inflation and the potential for rate cuts, as well as the benefit of a weaker dollar".