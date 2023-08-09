How to get the most out of a small portfolio

- Diversify your portfolio while keeping costs low
- Be disciplined as you have less room to experiment or make mistakes
- The platforms that offer the best value for money
If you have been investing for years, it's likely that the value of your overall investment portfolio has grown to a sizeable sum. However, you might also start a new portfolio for a number of reasons, for example setting up a fund for children or grandchildren, building up a separate pot of money for a specific purpose or trying out a new strategy with a portion of your assets. Or perhaps you are a new investor because a pay rise means that you now have more to save than what you put into your workplace pension, or you want to build up a deposit to buy a home.