Is Baillie Gifford really a greenwasher?

With its shares sitting 55 per cent below their 2021 high, Scottish Mortgage (SMT) is unlikely to be short of investors who are frustrated with the investment trust’s performance or its manager, Baillie Gifford.

But the fund house has a new source of ire to face, in the shape of Greta Thunberg. Last week, the world’s best-known climate activist said she was pulling out of this month’s Baillie Gifford-sponsored Edinburgh International Book Festival. In a statement, Thunberg called the group a heavy investor in the fossil fuel industry and accused it of using the event to greenwash its reputation and “keep the social licence to continue operating”.

The festival responded that while it respected Thunberg’s decision, it would stand by its long-term sponsor. Its director, Nick Barley, described Baillie Gifford’s patronage as essential to fostering “debate and discussion around key issues affecting humanity today, including the climate emergency”, and that its track record of early-stage backing for “progressive climate positive companies” made it “part of the solution”.