Get defensive with a UK data play

Data analytics companies have an air of inscrutability. They may describe the work they do as “scraping”, “cleaning”, “ingesting” and “curating” but nothing physical ever takes place, and their assets are mainly intangible. Meanwhile, the digital products they create are baffling to most outsiders, making it difficult to compare the usefulness and resilience of different players.

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Excellent revenue visibility

Operationally geared

High margin

Resilient client demand Bear points Debt pile

Possible AI threat

It is worth persevering, however. GlobalData (DATA) is an Aim-traded company that provides thousands of clients with “gold standard” insights. These include macroeconomic indicators, thematic research, polling results and job listings, and are produced and packaged by teams of analysts, researchers, data scientists and journalists.