Get defensive with a UK data play

This digital business for corporates boasts a winning mixture of sales and margin growth
August 10, 2023

Data analytics companies have an air of inscrutability. They may describe the work they do as “scraping”, “cleaning”, “ingesting” and “curating” but nothing physical ever takes place, and their assets are mainly intangible. Meanwhile, the digital products they create are baffling to most outsiders, making it difficult to compare the usefulness and resilience of different players.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Excellent revenue visibility
  • Operationally geared
  • High margin 
  • Resilient client demand 
Bear points
  • Debt pile 
  • Possible AI threat

It is worth persevering, however. GlobalData (DATA) is an Aim-traded company that provides thousands of clients with “gold standard” insights. These include macroeconomic indicators, thematic research, polling results and job listings, and are produced and packaged by teams of analysts, researchers, data scientists and journalists.

