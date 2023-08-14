'Can I open a pension without a National Insurance number?'

I want to open a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) but some providers’ online subscription processes require a National Insurance (NI) number. I moved to the UK a few years ago, where I was also based between 1990 and 1994, and tried to get a NI number in both 2020 and 2021. But it proved impossible because my revenues were from French sources and I didn’t pay UK NI contributions, although I might have UK revenues in future because I created two UK limited liability companies in early 2022, one of which has investments worth £3m underway. In the meantime, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has given me a unique taxpayer reference number with 10 numerical digits to pay income tax. So I could open a Sipp on Hargreaves Lansdown because its application form offers the option of ticking "I do not have a National Insurance Number". However, when I contacted AJ Bell, Fidelity and Interactive Investor, the people I spoke to said that they couldn't open a Sipp without a NI number. What should I do? PD

James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham, says:

I sympathise with your frustration at not being able to open a Sipp because you don't have a NI number.

However, Sipp providers, particularly if you are looking to open one online, must consider all the fields that need to be completed by an applicant if the application is to be successful. Providers have to ensure that all necessary information about an individual is captured according to the terms and conditions of their pension arrangement, as well as prevailing legislation and anti-money laundering regulations. They also need to make the application process as straightforward as possible and able to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

Usually, a Sipp member needs to be a resident and ordinarily resident in the UK for income tax purposes to be able to obtain income tax relief on their personal contributions. And if they are employed and receiving sufficient earnings, they should pay NI contributions as well as the appropriate amount of income tax. A NI number, therefore, acts as a unique personal identifier for an individual and greatly assists pension providers in satisfying their legal obligations to adequately identify an applicant from an anti-money laundering perspective.

A NI number is not the only means of proving that an individual is who they say they are, and you have been given a unique taxpayer reference number by HMRC for self-assessment tax purposes. But if a Sipp provider's online application form does not include a field asking for an applicant’s unique taxpayer reference and providing a NI number is mandatory, a “not applicable” response or leaving the field blank is likely to mean that the application cannot proceed further.

One potential solution is to personally speak or write to your chosen Sipp provider and explain your specific circumstances, saying why you don't currently have a NI number. You could also show the Sipp provider HMRC’s written confirmation of your unique taxpayer reference, allowing the provider to capture supplementary information about you that it could not via an online application.

However, there is no guarantee that this approach would succeed. If the terms and conditions of the Sipp arrangement, and the provider's back-office systems and processes – underpinned by legislative and regulatory requirements – require a NI number, you may still need to look elsewhere. A preferable solution may be to try again to obtain a NI number – especially as you might receive remuneration in the UK in future, meaning that you will start paying NI contributions. Hopefully, this should make the process of obtaining a NI number easier.

You can do this on HMRC's “Apply for a National Insurance number" webpage at www.gov.uk/apply-national-insurance-number. You can apply if you live in the UK, have the right to work in the UK or are working, looking for work or have an offer to start work. Proving that you have the right to work in the UK depends on your nationality and what kind of permission you have to work in the UK. If you aren't a British or Irish citizen, you can prove your 'right to work' with a share code, which can be applied for online, or by submitting any immigration documents.

You also need to prove your identity when you apply for a NI number, and HMRC's webpage says what documents and photographs are necessary. When this has been completed it can take up to four weeks to obtain a NI number.

There is also a NI number application helpline on 0800 141 2079 if you want to speak with someone before applying online.