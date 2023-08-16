investment ideas

A new way to discover 'economic moats'

Why readers can expect to see increased references to Morningstar's economic moat rankings in the coming months
A new way to discover 'economic moats'
August 16, 2023

One axiom of investing is that to improve your chances of success, you need an edge. Unfortunately – albeit by definition – few people can legitimately claim to possess one.

However, all is not lost. You may not be a maths prodigy or know a loose-lipped finance director prepared to share the odd piece of useful-but-not-inside information, but there are a couple of ways to approximate or fast-track an informational or skill-based edge.

One is to be humble, recognise both your own (statistically possible) mediocrity and the inability of most professional investors to beat the market after fees, and build a simple portfolio based on low-cost passive products and a tolerable balance of risk and reward. By removing the drag of trading and management fees, this can be viewed as one highly accessible edge over the crowd.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data