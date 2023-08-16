A new way to discover 'economic moats'

One axiom of investing is that to improve your chances of success, you need an edge. Unfortunately – albeit by definition – few people can legitimately claim to possess one.

However, all is not lost. You may not be a maths prodigy or know a loose-lipped finance director prepared to share the odd piece of useful-but-not-inside information, but there are a couple of ways to approximate or fast-track an informational or skill-based edge.

One is to be humble, recognise both your own (statistically possible) mediocrity and the inability of most professional investors to beat the market after fees, and build a simple portfolio based on low-cost passive products and a tolerable balance of risk and reward. By removing the drag of trading and management fees, this can be viewed as one highly accessible edge over the crowd.