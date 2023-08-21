A bargain way to own North American stocks

In 1930, former Prime Minister of Canada, Arthur Meighen, co-founded what is today North America's second-oldest closed-ended fund, Canadian General Investments (CGI: C$35.25 and 2,110p). The shares have been dual-listed on both the Toronto and London Stock Exchanges for almost 30 years.

Since the mid-1950s, investment manager Morgan Meighen & Associates has run the $1.33bn fund with a remit of generating better than average returns from a diversified portfolio of North American equities by adopting a bottom-up approach to stock selection.

The manager’s performance has been eye-catching, delivering a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent in the fund’s net asset value (NAV) per share on a total return (TR) basis in the past 50 years, representing a two percentage point annual outperformance of the benchmark S&P/Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index.