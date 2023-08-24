small companies

Take advantage of profit taking at this lithium stock

A mining company in Chile has announced a major upgrade to one of its key projects
August 24, 2023
  • 74 per cent resource upgrade at key lithium project
  • Robust Scoping Study likely to be released within weeks
  • Listing of shares on the Australian Stock Exchange before the end of September

CleanTech Lithium (CTL:52p), a lithium company in Chile, has announced a major upgrade to what it expects to mine in one of its key projects, Francisco Basin. It is located within 100km of the company’s more advanced Laguna Verde project.

Following an extensive exploration drilling programme, CleanTech has upped its expectations by 74 per cent compared with what was estimated in the maiden report. The company said a potential 0.92mn tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) might be found at the site, up from 0.53mn tonnes. This includes 0.44mn tonnes at an average grade of 221mg/L lithium classified in the all-important JORC Measured and Indicated categories.

