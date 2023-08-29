Contract wins mean this cyber stock is now a buy

First half pre-tax profit up 18 per cent to $0.7mn on 4.6 per cent higher revenue of $60.2mn

Improvement in gross margin from 31.6 to 35.3 per cent

Cyber and network unit returns to profit

Net cash of $36.3mn (6.6p)

Board maintains full-year sales and profit guidance

BATM Advanced Communications (BVC:26p), a provider of medical laboratory systems, diagnostic kits, cyber security and network solutions, is benefiting from higher margin contract wins in its networking and cyber division.

Although divisional revenue edged up slightly to $13.3mn (£10.6mn), accounting for 22 per cent of the group total, the unit’s gross margin surged from 40.1 to 51.2 per cent to deliver an operating profit of $0.1mn. That’s quite some turnaround from the $1.3mn first half loss reported by the unit in the same period of 2022.