How to run a family business tax-efficiently

Make the most of your collective allowances

Consider diversifying income sources

Plan ahead so the business can pass to the next generation without IHT

Running a family business isn’t always straightforward because of the relationships involved. Families should be open about their goals and expectations for the business, make the most of the tax reliefs available and plan well in advance for when it passes to the next generation, but this doesn't always happen. Simon Martin, chartered financial planner and tax consultant at St James's Place, says that, on average, family businesses tend not to be good at financial and tax planning, particularly when they are small. “They are often built around some people in the family being very good at something [for example, being] architects [or] running a bakery,” he explains. But “they don't spend much time thinking about the structure of their business”.

Pay structure and tax efficiency are two areas that can often be improved. Work out the best possible combination of salary, dividends and pension contributions to pay yourself and the family members who work with you, depending on your business's profits and income needs. This especially applies to spouses but can include adult children, taking advantage of all your combined allowances including the personal allowance for income tax, dividend allowance and pension allowance. “Make sure that as a family unit you are using everything that's available,” adds Martin – as well as reporting all your allowable expenses.