Lock in this Reit's bumper yield and attractive discount

Flat net asset value (NAV) of £56.2mn (1,080p)

0.8 per cent like-for-like decline in property valuations

93 per cent occupancy rates and 100 per cent rent collection

33.8 per cent loan-to-value ratio

Two acquisitions made to rebuild rental income following industrial asset disposal

Highcroft Investments (HCFT:775p), a well-managed real estate investment trust (Reit) that owns a diversified portfolio of 21 properties across the warehouse, retail warehouse, leisure, office and retail sectors, has delivered a solid first-half performance. Management has also wasted no time replacing the lost income following February’s disposal of an industrial property in Llantrisant, South Wales. The sale realised £7.85mn, a 16 per cent premium to book value.

Around 75 per cent of the portfolio is concentrated in the industrial and retail warehouse space, a segment of the market that continues to see rental growth, buoyed by strong dynamics. The group is maintaining its high exposure to this sector, and is recycling part of the Llantrisant sale proceeds into a well-located logistics asset in Ipswich that is leased to Thompson & Morgan, the UK’s largest mail-order garden products retailer. The £5.5mn purchase price reflected a net initial yield (NIY) of 6.3 per cent.