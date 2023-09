GROWTH EQUITY

GLOBAL GROWTH (5 FUNDS)

Global equity fund managers can pick the most promising stocks from around the world, but beating the market is no easy feat. US equities form a huge chunk of the MSCI World index, and when the US tech giants are racing ahead it can be hard for active funds to compete. We’ve seen this so far in 2023, with just 116 of 551 funds in the IA and AIC Global sectors having stayed ahead of the MSCI World index as of late August.