A bargain private equity stock on a 32% discount

£240mn cash inflow from education sector disposal

Net asset value (NAV) flat at £1.17bn (663p)

Net cash of £248mn

32 per cent share price discount to NAV

The astute investment team at Oakley Capital Investments (OCI:450p) has realised the largest capital gain in the private equity investment company's history.

The disposal of its stake in IU Group, the largest and fastest growing university in Germany, realised £240mn in look-through proceeds and delivered an eye-watering 76 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) on Oakley’s investment. The company has reinvested £66mn into IU Group to benefit from the next phase of its growth and made £16mn of other new investments in the education sector, too. These include a £14mn investment in Thomas Day Schools, a top-rated group of co-educational independent schools in England, and a £2mn investment to fund a bolt-on acquisition for investee company Affinitas Education, an operator of 12 schools in Spain.