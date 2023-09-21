Springfield has a plan to shore up its balance sheet

Springfield Properties (SPR:55p), a housebuilder in Scotland, reported annual results in line with July’s pre-close trading update, but has reduced earnings guidance for the coming year. The board’s focus is firmly on cash generation to reduce net debt, which increased from £38mn to £67mn in the 2022-23 financial year, primarily due to payments on acquisitions.

In June 2022, the group acquired the Scottish housebuilding and timber operations of Mactaggart & Mickel. Springfield has paid a third of the £46.3mn consideration on the debt-funded acquisition, with the balance due over a five-year period as homes are sold. The premium housebuilder primarily targets the private home market in highly desirable locations centred around Glasgow and Edinburgh, and complements the previous acquisitions of Dawn Homes, Walker Group and Tulloch Homes. Springfield made the first deferred payment of £6.1mn on the Tulloch acquisition, too.

Like all housebuilders, demand for homes is being impacted by high interest rates, which reduces mortgage affordability and homebuyer confidence. The directors don’t see any prospect of the situation materially improving before Spring 2024, so feel it prudent to now limit the group’s exposure, only commencing the build of a home once it has been reserved. The focus is on maximising cash generation from work-in-progress and seeking land sales to release cash from a valuable land bank to cut net debt to £55mn by the 2023-24 financial year-end.

A land bank offering added value

Record 1,301 home completions

Annual pre-tax profit falls 22 per cent to £15.1mn due to lower operating margins and higher interest charges

2023-24 pre-tax profit guidance cut to £10mn-£14mn

Dividend axed as board targets lowering debt

Springfield has one of the largest land banks in Scotland, with 6,712 owned plots – 83 per cent of which have planning consent – and strategic options over 3,255 acres. The land options are the equivalent of 33,000 plots, of which 22 per cent is contracted and 14 per cent has planning permission. The land bank is materially above the level prior to the acquisition of Mactaggart & Mickel, which added 701 plots and 2,300 acres of land under option.

Bearing this in mind, Springfield’s owned land bank has a gross development value (GDV) of £1.9bn, so selling off parcels to other housebuilders could deliver strong cash flow if deals can be done. Changes to the National Planning Framework in Scotland at the end of last year have added greater complexity within the planning systems and place restrictions on the promotion of sites not allocated within a Local Development Plan. It means that sites with planning consent already have become more valuable, underpinning demand for Springfield’s land.

That said, with reservation rates significantly below the levels usually experienced at this time of year, other cashed-up housebuilders looking to replenish their land banks can be selective given the short-term headwinds.

Forecasts downgraded, but value in the shares

Consensus pre-tax profit forecasts from house broker Singer Markets, investment firms Equity Development, and Progressive Equity Research, are all at the bottom of Springfield’s new guidance range (£10m-£14mn) based on revenue falling 16 per cent to around £280mn in the 12 months to 31 May 2024. On this basis, expect earnings per share (EPS) of 6.2p, down from 10.4p in the 2022-23 financial year, and half previous estimates. On this basis, the shares are rated on a forward price/earnings (PE) ratio of 10.

Singer predicts a 25 per cent decline in private sector completions to 650 units and an average selling price of £312,000 per unit. This is based on a sensible-looking sales rate of 10 per week for the remaining 40 selling weeks and factoring in 250 homes in the order book. Analysts are also pencilling in a 27 per cent reduction in affordable home completions to 240 units, although this doesn’t factor in 13 contracts under negotiation for a further 460 homes, so there could potentially be some upside.

Given the magnitude of the earnings downgrade, the 10 per cent post-results share price decline was perhaps less dramatic than one would have expected. It is most likely a reflection of the value already embedded in the shares, as highlighted by the 57 per cent discount to book value of 127p. To put this into perspective, Springfield’s median price-to-book value ratio since listing has been 1.2 times. Investors will also note that the plan to release cash from the land bank could accelerate the deleveraging process to materially reduce the financial risk of the £65mn market capitalisation company. Hold.

■ Simon Thompson's latest book Successful Stock Picking Strategies and his previous book Stock Picking for Profit can be purchased online at www.ypdbooks.com at £16.95 each plus P&P of £3.75, or £25 plus P&P of £5.75 for both books.