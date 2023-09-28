A software provider with a potential 80% upside

First half adjusted operating profit up sevenfold to £0.5mn

Net debt halves to £1.9mn

High margin software contract wins since period end

Pennant International (PEN:36p), a software provider, has delivered its fourth consecutive half year of profit and earned a record profit margin, too. Pennant’s software offers tangible financial benefits to its prestigious customers, including aerospace manufacturers Boeing, Thales and Airbus Helicopters. Specifically, its Oracle-based software product reduces the support cost of maintaining major assets such as trains, tanks or aeroplanes.

In the first six months of 2023, gross profit increased 18 per cent to £3.3mn on modestly higher revenue of £7mn. The 6 per cent hike in gross margin to 47 per cent was driven by an improved business mix and the exit from an underperforming legacy contract. Management’s focus has been on increasing recurring revenue (56 per cent of the total) and the proportion of high margin software sales (46 per cent) across its core defence, rail, commercial aerospace, space and shipping markets.