small companies

This company has electrifying potential

A lithium company is progressing two major projects and is significantly undervalued
This company has electrifying potential
October 2, 2023
  • Francisco Basin scoping study released
  • Laguna Verde due to start pre-feasibility study early 2024

CleanTech Lithium (CTL:49p), a lithium company in Chile, has released the results of a recently completed scoping study at its second major lithium project in Chile, Francisco Basin.

Based on annual production of 20,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate, the $450mn (£369mn) capital expenditure project is expected to generate cumulative net cash flows of $2.5bn over a production life of 12 years. The forecasts are based on the current Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) resource estimate of 0.92mn tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 207mg/lithium. CleanTech will start a drilling programme at Francisco Basin in the final quarter of 2023, the results of which should enable it to extend the production life and enhance the project’s economic returns.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data