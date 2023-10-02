This company has electrifying potential

Francisco Basin scoping study released

Laguna Verde due to start pre-feasibility study early 2024

CleanTech Lithium (CTL:49p), a lithium company in Chile, has released the results of a recently completed scoping study at its second major lithium project in Chile, Francisco Basin.

Based on annual production of 20,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate, the $450mn (£369mn) capital expenditure project is expected to generate cumulative net cash flows of $2.5bn over a production life of 12 years. The forecasts are based on the current Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) resource estimate of 0.92mn tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 207mg/lithium. CleanTech will start a drilling programme at Francisco Basin in the final quarter of 2023, the results of which should enable it to extend the production life and enhance the project’s economic returns.