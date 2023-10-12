Boost your income by working as a team

Making sure that you save up enough for retirement is a daunting task – but with the right planning and strategy, it is possible.

Using all your savings and tax allowances rather than just pensions is key to building up a decent sum and a way to help you lose as little of it as possible to tax when you withdraw from it in retirement. And a simple way to boost this further is to save and withdraw as part of a team – specifically with your husband, wife or civil partner. A key reason for this is that married couples and civil partners can transfer assets to each other without incurring capital gains tax (CGT).

So if you’ve used up your annual pensions allowance but your spouse or civil partner hasn’t, you could contribute to their pensions up to the value of their permitted annual allowance. If they have a workplace pension, contribute to this up to the level that receives the maximum possible contribution from their employer. If your spouse still has annual allowance capacity, further contributions could also go into their workplace pension, as charges for workplace schemes tend to be lower so do not eat into returns as much. Alternatively, if they want a wider choice of investment options, further contributions could go into a self-invested personal pension (Sipp). As pension contributions receive tax relief at the pension holder’s marginal rate, they would be particularly attractive if your spouse is an additional or higher-rate taxpayer.