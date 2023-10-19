This unjustified and unwarranted discount will soon narrow

The shrewd management team at Aim-traded insurance sector investment company BP Marsh & Partners (BPM:354p) have maintained their enviable track record of delivering eye-catching returns for shareholders. The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses investments in insurance brokers, managing general agents (MGA) and underwriting agencies.

In the latest six-month trading period, BP Marsh’s net asset value (NAV) increased by £14mn to an all-time high of £203.5mn, which underpinned a total shareholder return (TSR) of 7.9 per cent. Moreover, the post-period-end disposal of the company’s 18.7 per cent stake in Kentro, an independent speciality MGA, realised £51.5mn, equating to an impressive internal rate of return (IRR) of 24 per cent and 3.4 times money multiple on the investment. It means that the debt-free company now has net cash of £51mn to recycle into new investments, a sum equating to two-fifths of its market capitalisation of £127mn.

The backdrop remains positive, with premium rates across the global insurance industry registering a 3 per cent increase in the latest quarter, the 23rd consecutive quarter of rate rises. Rate increases have been relatively consistent across all regions in which BP Marsh’s portfolio companies operate. Property classes registered the highest growth rate (10 per cent in the second quarter of 2023), driven by strong capacity demand, limited new entrants and the cost of reinsurance. Casualty classes reported rate growth in line with the industry average.