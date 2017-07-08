Welcome to the Investors Chronicle dividend calendar, compiled by Dividend Analysis, the experts on dividend income.

The table here shows all dividends declared by UK companies and investment trusts, but not yet paid. It also provides a forecast for the full-year yield. The dividend calendar is updated every week.

Please note that as a result of the Covid-19 crisis many previously announced dividends have been subsequently pulled, and we cannot guarantee that this list reflects where this has occurred. We will endeavour to keep it as up to date and accurate as possible.