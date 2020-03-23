Lessons from history: how to survive the Covid-19 sell-off

These are extraordinary times. The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the global economy to its core, shutting down swathes of activity and pulverising stock markets. Scientists are racing to find a cure, but until they do no one can say how long the shutdown will last, how far it will extend, or how much economic damage will be done.

This week was supposed to see many companies publish their financial results for 2019 – a request from the UK's financial authorities means that it will now be at least two weeks before many do. It is hard to see how markets can continue to operate in such an information vacuum.

While markets may appear unapproachable at the moment, and it seems hard to look past the lockdown, investment is about the long term. And markets have a habit of surviving. Covid-19 has reminded us that there is no such thing as certainty in investing. But it is the very same uncertainty that is so often the source of investing reward. Our mission is to help you manage that, and protect and grow your wealth even when the outlook seems bleakest.

With 160 years of history, Investors Chronicle has unrivaled insight into managing your money during good times and bad. A dive into the archives can teach us a lot about surviving sell-offs. To help investors face current challenges with clear heads, and come out of the other side with their wealth intact, we're going to be making lots of our best subscription content free. We also have a new suite of free educational content to guide and reassure those attempting to manage their money in unprecedented times.

Click on the links below to read the best of our coverage of a century of sell-offs.

What to do in a sell-off (2020)

A run-through of a few simple rules that could prevent you from losing a lot of money during a painful sell-off. Click here to read this article, free.

Surviving the sell-off (2020)

In the days following the initial sell-off caused by a mixture of coronavirus jitters and oil price plummets, Phil Oakley provided a comprehensive lesson in how to deal with the crisis. You can read that here.

PODCAST: Turbulent times

With the coronavirus outbreak in its early stages, John Hughman and Neil Wilson began to speculate about the potential fallout. Listen to their thoughts on portfolio planning ahead of a calamity here.

Neil Wilson, gives updates on crucial moves in financial markets every day, you can sign-up to receive his free daily Trader's Outlook alerts here. Simply complete your registration details and leave the Trader's Outlook email box ticked.

Buy the dip? Investment trust bargains

Dripping money gradually into markets is a safer way to start investing when share prices have seen big falls. There are big opportunities emerging for investors with a sensible strategy to buy investment trusts at a bargain.

Investment trusts are companies that manage assets. They list their shares on the stock exchange and it is possible to buy the shares for less than the value of the funds that they manage. Our recent Alpha screen highlighted some very well-regarded investment trusts offering such a discount. You can learn which ones, here.

3 ways crashes cause investment mistakes (2020)

Algy Hall explains why investors behave as they do during times of difficulty and why that could be a bad thing. This article can help you avoid the same mistakes.

Anatomy of a crash (2017)

In 2017, with the 30th anniversary of the Black Monday stock market crash fast approaching, and many investors in nervous moods, the IC team saw an opportunity time to revisit the market-timing model developed by Martin Zweig, the man who famously called the crash and helped many of his followers to profit from it. Click here to read it.

Surviving sell-offs (2016)

How to preserve your wealth and spot opportunities amid the gloom of a major sell-off. A comprehensive guide to the way the markets and investors behave during a tough sell-off.

Anatomy of a crash (2012)

“Black Monday is still held as the benchmark against which all other stock market crashes are compared”. John Hughman doesn’t remember it well, but his editorial from 2012 pointed to the lessons that can be learned from a major sell-off.

Bear Market Bottoms (2009)

In the wake of the last financial crisis, Simon Thompson read a piece of equity research which examined all the bull and bear markets in the US since 1940. His thoughts on the piece (which resonate massively today) are here.