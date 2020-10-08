MenuSearch

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Consistent themes and special situations

Consistent themes and special situations

By

A number of themes continued to guide portfolio changes during the third quarter. Chief among them was a cautious view regarding the outlook for dividends both at home and abroad. Various metrics suggest dividends may not recover to 2019 levels for some years to come. And with the number of Covid-19 cases now increasing again, questions remain regarding the strength of the economic recovery. This helped to explain the portfolios’ reduction in exposure to mainstream equity income trusts.

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Of testing markets and troublesome KIDs

John Baron sees through market volatility and reports on proposed investment trust regulation

Of testing markets and troublesome KIDs

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Remaining focused on the long term

Remaining focused on the long term

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

The case for commodities

The case for commodities

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Seeking sustainable dividends

Seeking sustainable dividends

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Reappraising diversification

Reappraising diversification

