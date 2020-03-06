MenuSearch

Personal Finance Show: How to manage money through volatility and European opportunities

By IC Podcasts

In this weeks' show Jason Hollands, managing director at Tilney Group, explains why you should not panic sell during falling markets and sets out some suggestions on how to manage your money through volatility. 

Personal finance writer Mary McDougall explains why European equities can provide good investment opportunities despite economic problems.

And Jason sets out some of the tax benefits of individual savings accounts (Isas) and how you can save for retirement with them.

