Budget 2020 

Budget 2020 reaction: austerity over, companies which benefit, tax changes & more

By Graeme Davies

After the Bank of England got out its heavy artillery first thing this morning to support the UK economy through the coronavirus crisis, the new chancellor Rishi Sunak’s maiden Budget at lunchtime saw him add some fireworks of his own.

Unveiling upwards of £600bn of extra spending over the next five years, Mr Sunak signalled the end of austerity with a flourish. Below you will find all our latest reaction to the Budget including the implications for companies in the property, infrastructure and energy sectors as well as savers, pensioners and entrepreneurs.

 

Chancellor reverses austerity

Green shoots amid billions of road spending

Chancellor opens infrastructure spending taps

Overseas house buyers face 2% tax

Tapered pension allowance and Jisa allowances increase

Entrepreneurs Relief cut by 90 per cent

 

