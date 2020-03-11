Budget 2020: Tapered pension allowance and Jisa allowances to increase

The government is increasing the point at which the £40,000 annual pension allowance starts to reduce for higher earners by £90,000. The threshold income, which is broadly net income before tax excluding pension contributions, is increasing from £110,000 to £200,000 and the adjusted income, which is broadly net income plus pension accrual, is increasing from £150,000 to £240,000.
Budget 2020
Chancellor reverses austerity
The Chancellor announced big rises in public spending this week - but not big enough to boost economic growth by much.
Chris Dillow