Budget 2020 

Budget 2020: Tapered pension allowance and Jisa allowances to increase

Budget 2020: Tapered pension allowance and Jisa allowances to increase

By Leonora Walters

The government is increasing the point at which the £40,000 annual pension allowance starts to reduce for higher earners by £90,000. The threshold income, which is broadly net income before tax excluding pension contributions, is increasing from £110,000 to £200,000 and the adjusted income, which is broadly net income plus pension accrual, is increasing from £150,000 to £240,000.

