Budget 2020: Tapered pension allowance and Jisa allowances to increase

The government is increasing the point at which the £40,000 annual pension allowance starts to reduce for higher earners by £90,000. The threshold income, which is broadly net income before tax excluding pension contributions, is increasing from £110,000 to £200,000 and the adjusted income, which is broadly net income plus pension accrual, is increasing from £150,000 to £240,000.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe