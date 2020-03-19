Value could make your portfolio more resilient and well-rounded

Jeffrey and his wife are ages 71 and 69, are retired, and have an adult daughter who is financially dependent on them. They get a total annual income of £50,000 from their state and occupational pensions, and rental income. They jointly own their home, which is worth £450,000. And they have two buy-to-let properties worth £120,000 and £200,000, held within a private limited company, which each give them income of £6,000 a year after expenses. All the properties are mortgage-free.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe