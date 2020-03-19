MenuSearch

Join us now

Portfolio Clinic 

Value could make your portfolio more resilient and well-rounded

Reader Portfolio

Jeffrey and his wife, 71 and 69

Description

Sipps and Isas invested in funds and shares, residential property, cash

Objectives

Supplement pension income by £20,000 a year from investments, leave assets to daughter

By Chris Dillow

Jeffrey and his wife are ages 71 and 69, are retired, and have an adult daughter who is financially dependent on them. They get a total annual income of £50,000 from their state and occupational pensions, and rental income. They jointly own their home, which is worth £450,000. And they have two buy-to-let properties worth £120,000 and £200,000, held within a private limited company, which each give them income of £6,000 a year after expenses. All the properties are mortgage-free.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Portfolio Clinic

  1. What is the best way to cover the cost of my new house

  2. Use allowances to draw tax-efficient income

  3. Make your portfolio less fragile and more resilient to uncertainty

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three buying opportunities

  2. Directors Deals 

    Barclays insiders buy (and sell) the dip

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Next, Burberry, Prudential & more

  4. Coronavirus 

    How coronavirus will impact supermarkets

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: market rout continues, Morrison, Royal Mail & more

More on Portfolio Clinic

Portfolio Clinic 

What is the best way to cover the cost of my new house

Our reader wonders if he should withdraw cash from tax-free vehicles or elsewhere

What is the best way to cover the cost of my new house

Portfolio Clinic 

Use allowances to draw tax-efficient income

Use allowances to draw tax-efficient income

Portfolio Clinic 

Make your portfolio less fragile and more resilient to uncertainty

Make your portfolio less fragile and more resilient to uncertainty

Portfolio Clinic 

Too many holdings result in tracker-like performance

Too many holdings result in tracker-like performance

Portfolio Clinic 

Gilts do not offer your desired level of income

Gilts do not offer your desired level of income

More from Managing Your Money

Tax 

If your pensions allowance is still tapered consider VCTs

Despite investment rule changes VCTs are still a highly tax-efficient way for higher earners to invest

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

Small cap value for after Covid-19

Small cap value for after Covid-19
Alpha

Property 

Tritax valuation gains slow

Tritax valuation gains slow
HOLD

Coronavirus 

Governments step in to fight coronavirus credit crunch

Governments step in to fight coronavirus credit crunch

Coronavirus 

Fed pulls out all the stops but spooks markets

Fed pulls out all the stops but spooks markets

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now