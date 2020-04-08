Coronavirus impact on defined-benefit pension schemes

Last month the Pensions Regulator introduced emergency measures to allow pension trustees to freeze transfers out of defined-benefit (DB) or final-salary schemes for up to three months. This news may be alarming to people who were hoping to request or complete a transfer imminently, and it could potentially lead to a write-down in the value of the money you can access. Anyone who has been considering transferring out of their DB pension scheme should think carefully about their decision and the implications it may have, especially in light of these new measures.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe