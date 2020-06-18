MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

How many portfolio holdings should you have?

How many portfolio holdings should you have?

By Dave Baxter

Adding new holdings to your portfolio can be deceptively easy. If you think you have identified a compelling story, from a seemingly oversold stock to a promising new fund, you can deploy cash into it via an investment platform in a matter of minutes. And while this is undeniably an exciting part of DIY investing, it also comes with serious pitfalls.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

  2. The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

  3. Invest in growth for income

Most read today

  1. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook update: Bank does just enough, Prudential, BP & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

  4. Company News 

    Signs of a bull market in general insurance?

  5. Funds & ETFs 

    Shares I love: Dunelm

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

It might be tempting to take money out of your pension, but there could be serious financial consequences

Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

Managing Your Money 

The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

Managing Your Money 

Invest in growth for income

Invest in growth for income

Managing Your Money 

Watch what you're being charged

Watch what you're being charged

Managing Your Money 

What does being furloughed mean for your pension?

What does being furloughed mean for your pension?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now