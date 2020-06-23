The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

Investing in overseas stock exchanges used to be costly, complicated and time consuming. But advances in technology and the development of investment platforms have made this more straightforward. Many of the world’s fastest-growing companies are listed outside of the UK, so there are good reasons to have exposure to them, if you have the right risk appetite and investor profile.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe