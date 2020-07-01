How to review your investment portfolio

As the first half of 2020 draws to a close, investors have plenty to consider. With equity markets having experienced extreme volatility and the coronavirus lockdown placing mass swathes of the economy in jeopardy, you would be right to have plenty of questions about the health of your portfolio. But you should consider them in a structured way, taking into account some general rules, rather than making kneejerk reactions to market movements. So we have set out some steps to help you sort out your portfolio in a calm and sensible way.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe