Managing Your Money 

Keep track of all your retirement income

Keep track of all your retirement income

By Dave Baxter

Losing track of pension pots, or forgetting them altogether, is easily done. Estimates from the Pensions Policy Institute suggest that as many as 1.6m pots may have been “lost”, as of October 2018, with a value of nearly £20bn. The government is working on 'pensions dashboards', which should allow you to see all your pension pots together, including ones you may have forgotten about. But with the project yet to be completed it could be some time before these are available.

