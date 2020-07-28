How to prepare for a CGT raid

Earlier this month Chancellor Rishi Sunak commissioned The Office of Tax Simplification to investigate whether captial gains tax (CGT) is “fit for purpose”. The review will look at features such as allowances, exemptions and reliefs for individuals and small businesses. And because of the massive amount of government money that has been spent on trying to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some tax specialists believe the review will lead to rises in CGT.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe