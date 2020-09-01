MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

Opportunity awaits as child trust funds mature

Opportunity awaits as child trust funds mature

By Megan Boxall

Happy Birthday to the 50,000 or so Brits turning 18 this month. You are the first of an estimated 800,000 young people who will, in the next year, gain access to the tax-free savings of a Child Trust Fund (CTF). Opportunity awaits – in the words of the government’s Money Advice Service website, “it’s your money, and it’s up to you what you do with it.”

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Apocalypse-now insurance

  2. Understand currency risk in your portfolio

  3. Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market pointers

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

  3. Portfolio Clinic 

    Planning ahead can help to reduce IHT

  4. Company News 

    White knight rides in for Saga

  5. Economic Indicators 

    Modern Monetary Theory 101: 5 steps to understanding the economic principle

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Apocalypse-now insurance

Traded options may offer the real-world solution to coping with ravaged equity markets

Apocalypse-now insurance

Managing Your Money 

Understand currency risk in your portfolio

Understand currency risk in your portfolio

Managing Your Money 

Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

Managing Your Money 

How to manage the lifetime allowance

How to manage the lifetime allowance

Managing Your Money 

Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now