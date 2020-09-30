Tax planning and the role of trusts

Trust funds were once seen as a way for rich people to pass on money without paying tax, but the situation now looks much different. While they did previously have attractive tax advantages, a number of rules have been introduced over the past couple of decades that make the tax treatment of trusts less attractive than it once was. That said, they can still be of use.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe